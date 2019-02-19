State police seek truck that severely injured 2 in Pennsylvania Turnpike accident

State police have released more details regarding a vehicle of interest in a Pennsylvania Turnpike crash that severely injured a woman and child.

Police say a wheel flew off of a tractor-trailer and went through the windshield of a vehicle carrying a family of five.

The truck was seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday on the Turnpike in Penn Forest Township, Carbon County.

The trailer's cab had a skull type image decal on the right side of the tractor.

Anyone who has information on the vehicle or crash should call state police.

