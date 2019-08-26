dog attack

Police shoot dogs following attack on man in Hunting Park; man critical

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police officers fired upon two dogs in the city's Hunting Park section after a man was attacked Monday morning.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. at the intersection of 6th and Tioga streets.

Police said a man in his 50s was attacked by two dogs at that location.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene the man was being actively attacked by the two dogs, being bitten about the arms and legs, and three police fired their guns at the dogs to stop the attack.

According to officials, the victims's injuries were so severe that officers could see the man's bone and they had to apply two tourniquets before taking the man to the hospital.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police said one of the dogs, a bull mastiff, has died at the scene.

Investigators said the second dog, a pit bull, ran from the scene and has not been located.

Officials remain on scene investigating the incident.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
