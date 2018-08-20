EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4010969" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police officer injured in Tacony, as seen on Action News at 4 p.m., August 20, 2018

Philadelphia police report that officers shot and killed a suspect while attempting to serve a warrant in Tacony Monday afternoon.It happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Princeton Avenue and Hegerman Street.Officials said several plainclothes officers were attempting to serve a search warrant on the 7100 block of Cottage Street when they spotted the suspect driving in the area.According to reports, at least one officer ended up being hit by the suspect's car while another officer fired his weapon three times, striking and ultimately killing the suspect.Officials said following the incident three officers were taken to the hospital, all with non-life-threatening injuries.------