Police shoot, kill suspect while serving warrant in Tacony; 3 officers injured in incident

EMBED </>More Videos

Police shoot, kill suspect while serving warrant in Tacony. Dann Cuellar reports during Action News at 6pm on August 20, 2018.

TACONY (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police report that officers shot and killed a suspect while attempting to serve a warrant in Tacony Monday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Princeton Avenue and Hegerman Street.

Officials said several plainclothes officers were attempting to serve a search warrant on the 7100 block of Cottage Street when they spotted the suspect driving in the area.

According to reports, at least one officer ended up being hit by the suspect's car while another officer fired his weapon three times, striking and ultimately killing the suspect.

EMBED More News Videos

Police officer injured in Tacony, as seen on Action News at 4 p.m., August 20, 2018



Officials said following the incident three officers were taken to the hospital, all with non-life-threatening injuries.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsphiladelphia police
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Colorado man charged with murder in deaths of wife, 2 kids
Suspect arrested for gunpoint sex assault in East Mount Airy
Police: Man gropes 2 teens in Warrington Target store
AccuWeather: More Clouds and Showers on the Way
FedEx truck rolls over after crash in Chester Co.
Woman killed by alligator while walking dog near golf course
Local family travels 7,000 miles to help kids in Kenya
Thunderbirds arrive ahead of Atlantic City air show
Show More
Commuters worry about fate of Atlantic City Rail Line
14-year-old boy, man shot in North Philadelphia
Clinic: Delaware pony was 'sexually molested' in barn
Victim killed in Newark, Delaware crash identified
Friend says she was the last to see Shanann Watts alive
More News