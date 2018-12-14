Speed a factor in crash that killed Delaware high school student, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Speed a factor in crash that killed Del. high school student. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 5pm on December 14, 2018.

By
MARSHALLTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Police in Delaware say speed was a factor in a crash that left a high school student dead.

18-year-old Sarai Trujillo was killed in the crash on the 1800 block of Newport Road in Marshallton just before 7:30 a.m.

Sarai Trujillo


Police say the car hit a tree then a utility pole.

A 15-year-old passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to the hospital.

The Red Clay School District says Trujillo was a senior honors student at John Dickinson High School.

"The death of a young person is an unnatural thing and is a terrible tragedy for the Dickinson community," said Pati Nash of the Red Clay School District.

"Sarai was an honor student at Dickinson High School, taking mostly honors classes, and she was near the top of her class," Nash continued.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of this crash.

"The investigation is ongoing but I can add that, in fact, speed was a factor in this crash," said Master Corporal Michel Eckerd of New Castle County Police.

John Dickinson High School brought in counselors on Friday and they'll remain until Tuesday for any students or staff who may need to talk.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newscar crash
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Nearly $300,000 missing after truck spills money on NJ highway
Mick Mulvaney named acting chief of staff
Police: Woman killed by boyfriend near their newborn baby
Caretaker wanted for theft from 73-year-old woman surrenders
Homeless vet in alleged GoFundMe scam released on bail
Johnson & Johnson knew of asbestos in baby powder, report says
Pederson: Wentz questionable vs. Rams, will not need surgery
Christie removes himself from list of chief of staff candidates
Show More
Sandy Hook school receives threat on shooting anniversary
Philly firefighters giving away free smoke alarms
Largest Wawa ever opens in Center City
Woman killed in Bucks County house fire identified
Quadruple shooting inside Philadelphia barbershop
More News