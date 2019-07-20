Police: Street racer crashes into parked car, robs driver in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a bizarre crash and robbery in South Philadelphia.Authorities said a woman was recording street racers on her cell phone around 3 a.m. Saturday along 3rd Street and Pattison Avenue.That's when one of the racers lost control and hit the woman's parked car, smashing it into a nearby tractor trailer.The truck's fuel tanks ruptured and spilled 30 gallons of fuel on the road.Hazmat crews were called to the scene.Police said the racer who crashed got out of the car and robbed the woman of her phone and purse. The racer then took the license plate from the woman's vehicle before fleeing the scene.The woman was not injured.