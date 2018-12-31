Police: Suspect arrested after allegedly firing shots at officers during chase

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A dangerous police chase that went through several North Philadelphia communities ended with the driver being taken into custody.

Philadelphia police say they were investigating a robbery that happened near Broad and Hunting Park.

A short time later patrol officers spotted a car that fit a description of the car connected to the robbery.

The driver sped off and allegedly fired shots at police.

Police eventually cornered the car and arrested the driver in the Logan section of the city.

During the chase, two patrol cars were involved in a crash at Broad and Somerville.

Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt.
