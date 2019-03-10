Police: Suspect chokes man for singing Christmas songs

Clayton Lucas (Photo/ via WTAE)

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- A man is facing charges after authorities say he assaulted another man over singing Christmas music.

It happened earlier this week on Route 28 in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.

According to ABC affiliate WTAE, state police say Clayton Lucas, 25, became enraged when another man was playing Christmas music while en route from a halfway house to a treatment class.

Police say Lucas began to strike the man and choke him, causing him to almost lose consciousness.

Lucas is charged with aggravated assault and other offenses.
