Police: Suspect may have chased victim in North Philadelphia shooting

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say a suspect may have chased a victim before shooting him in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at North 22nd Street and Glenwood Avenue.

Officers found a 36-year-old man suffering from at least five gunshot wounds in front of an abandoned property.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the shooter possibly chased the victim along 22nd Street.

They found two cell phones at the scene.

Detectives questioned patrons at a nearby bar and are also checking area surveillance cameras.
