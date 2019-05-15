Police: Suspect on bicycle shoots and kills man in Hunting Park

HUNTING PARK (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for a man who shot a 34-year-old man in the head in the 3900 block of Pulaski Avenue in Tioga-Nicetown back on May 1.On Wednesday, they released new video of the moments leading up to the homicide in hopes it helps crack the case.The suspect had been riding around on a bicycle with a woman on the handlebars. He dropped her off around the corner then rode up to the victim, fired the fatal shot and rode away.Captain Jason Smith told Action News, the victim "was standing out close to the intersection of Pulaski and Pike streets. There were several witnesses in the area. And obviously, we have video surveillance from various locations which captured the suspect riding around this area on this BMX style bicycle."Police are perplexed because the victim and suspect don't seem to have any connection."We do not believe that there was an altercation prior to the incident. He just went up to the guy and shot him in the head," Smith said.Police don't believe the woman who was on the bike has any connection to what happened.There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.The suspect is described as a black male, late 30-40 years of age, dark complexion, medium build, wearing a dark colored knit hat, dark colored jacket, gray pants, and riding a small, white-framed bicycle.If you have any information please contact the police.