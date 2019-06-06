PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the driver of a minivan who fled the scene after a pedestrian was struck in North Philadelphia.
It happened around 2:24 a.m. Sunday on the 4900 block of North 5th Street.
Police say the victim is a 26-year-old male, who was severely injured.
The driver's vehicle is described as a red colored minivan with front end and hood damage.
The vehicle was last seen heading northbound on 5th Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
Police: Suspect sought for hit and run crash in North Philadelphia
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More