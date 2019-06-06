Police: Suspect sought for hit and run crash in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the driver of a minivan who fled the scene after a pedestrian was struck in North Philadelphia.It happened around 2:24 a.m. Sunday on the 4900 block of North 5th Street.Police say the victim is a 26-year-old male, who was severely injured.The driver's vehicle is described as a red colored minivan with front end and hood damage.The vehicle was last seen heading northbound on 5th Street.Anyone with information is asked to call the police.