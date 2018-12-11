Police are investigating two robberies of Metro PCS businesses in West Philadelphia that could be part of a larger pattern in the area.They occurred on November 23, 2018, and November 27, 2018.Police believe the robberies are committed by the same two suspects.The first incident on happened around 6:24 p.m. on November 23.Police say, two employees, a 30-year-old male along with a 22-year-old female were working inside the Metro PCS Store located at 4401 Chestnut Street when two unknown males entered the store armed with guns.One of the suspects then told the female employee to turn around and put her hands up, while the second suspect told the male employee to give up his cell phone," police say.Police say both suspects then took an unknown amount of money and four iPhone 6S before fleeing the location.The second incident happened at 5:55 p.m. on November 27.Police say two males entered the Metro PCS located at 726 South 52nd Street.Suspect #1 who was armed with a handgun allegedly told employees not to move and open the safe and cash registers.That person then walked behind the counter and took an unknown amount of money from the registers while suspect #2 stood by the door armed with a handgun, police say.Both suspects then fled and were last seen north on 52nd Street.The suspects are described as two unknown black males with thin to medium builds, approximately 5'9" tall. While both men were wearing masks in each robbery, witnesses' state one male had a dollar sign tattoo under his right eye and tattoos on both hands.Both offenders were armed with handguns. If you see these suspects contact 911 immediately.------