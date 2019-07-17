Police: 19-year-old lifeguard attacked during large altercation at pool in Mayfair

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a 19-year-old lifeguard was attacked in the city's Mayfair section.

It happened Monday night at the Vogt Pool.

Witnesses tell Action News that a group of kids kept trying to jump into a pool as employees were wrapping up. At the same time, detectives say surveillance video shows the 19-year-old speaking to a child's mother who was suspended from the pool earlier in the day for cursing.

While the mother was contesting the suspension, police say more of her family members came back to the pool and an altercation ensued.

Police say a woman sucker-punched the 19-year-old lifeguard in the face.

A 45-year-old man, who is the father of another lifeguard, tried to intervene and was apparently attacked by at least 15 teens between the ages of 12-18.

The victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. The lifeguard was back on duty Tuesday.

Police are continuing their investigation.
