Police: Teens shoot 5 men in North Philadelphia ambush

Police say five men were shot in North Philadelphia as reported during Action News at 11 on May 10, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Five men were shot and taken to the hospital after being ambushed by teenagers in North Philadelphia Friday evening, police said.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of the 1900 block of North Croskey Street.

Police said a group of teens was walking when three young teens came out of a breezeway and began firing at the group.

Resident Gail Glenn heard the barrage of gunfire.

"It was like it was war," said Glenn. "It is a constant thing here, it's a constant thing. Gunshots."

Police said the incident was captured on surveillance video.

"They were clearly waiting for them, you can tell by the video, they were lying in wait waiting for those guys," said Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

Five men ended up being shot.

A 25-year-old was shot in the back and is listed in critical condition. A 26-year-old shot in the head was in unknown condition. Another 26-year-old was shot four times; their condition is unknown.

A 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were reported to be in stable condition.

Ross said the shooters appear to be "very, very young people."

"The sad part about this is on the video it appears to everybody that viewed it, they are no more than 15-years-old," said Ross.

Glenn said many people were preparing to celebrate the holiday weekend before this happens.

"Just before Mother's Day." sighed Glenn. "When will it stop? When will we take our streets back? When will we stand up to them?"

Mayor Kenney was also on the scene after he heard of the horrific violence.

"Heartbreaking, devastating and it's senseless and we got to find a way to get the community to partner with us, with the city, to get these young people to put down the weapons." said Kenney.

Police said have no suspects at this time, but said they were canvassing the neighborhood and will closely examine surveillance footage to try and identify the shooters.
