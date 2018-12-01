Police: Three bodies found inside a house in Tioga-Nicetown

Philadelphia police are on the scene where three bodies have been found inside a Tioga-Nicetown house.

Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday to the 1900 block of West Venango Streets.

Police say a woman who lives there came home and opened the door and saw the home in disarray. She did not go inside.

Instead, she called 911. That's when police went through the house and found the bodies.

There was no sign of forced entry, but the house had been ransacked.

Police say a woman was found murdered on the second floor, and two men were found murdered in the basement.

Action News is told that one of the victims is a 91-year-old man who lived in the house.

All were pronounced dead at the scene. None of their identities have been released.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross says they don't have a cause of death and the victims were wrapped in blankets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

