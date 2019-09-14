Police: Uber driver deviated from route, locked doors

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An Uber driver is accused of repeatedly locking the doors to his vehicle while his passengers attempted to exit, authorities in Chester County said.West Chester police have charged 33-year-old Zacharias Georgalis of Upper Darby, Delaware County with two counts of unlawful restraint and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.Police said an officer was flagged down by two women around 2:45 a.m. Friday near the 300 block of Fassnaught Alley.The women told the officer that their Uber driver deviated from the route of travel and locked the doors as they attempted to free themselves from the moving vehicle.The two women pointed out the vehicle still in the alley.Georgalis was taken into custody and remanded to the Chester County Prison on $20,000 bail.