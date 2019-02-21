Police: Video shows man who killed another outside of corner store

Police release video of alleged corner store gunman: as seen on Action News at 4 p.m., February 21, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a killer who gunned down a man outside a corner store earlier this month.

Investigators just released this video showing the gunman inside a business on the 4900 block of Thompson Street, around 7:30 p.m. February 5.

After buying something, you see the man pause outside the store and then pull out a gun.

He then fires several shots at a person off-camera.

Police said those bullets killed a 31-year-old man.

If you see the gunman you are asked to call 911.

-----
