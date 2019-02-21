A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a killer who gunned down a man outside a corner store earlier this month.Investigators just released this video showing the gunman inside a business on the 4900 block of Thompson Street, around 7:30 p.m. February 5.After buying something, you see the man pause outside the store and then pull out a gun.He then fires several shots at a person off-camera.Police said those bullets killed a 31-year-old man.If you see the gunman you are asked to call 911.-----