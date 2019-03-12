Police warning Toyota owners after rash of break-ins in South Philly

EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia police say they are looking for a suspect targeting Toyotas as reported by Christie Ileta during Action News at 11 on March 11, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say dozens of vehicles have been broken into recently.

A majority of them have been happening in South Philadelphia and the brazen bandit is targeting one type of specific car--Toyotas.

Joseph Valene says several cars on his Bella Vista block were hit last month.

"My neighbor's Ring system picked up this guy walking up the street just breaking into cars," said Valene.

Neighborhood cameras caught the thief pacing up and down the 700 block of Marvine Street, breaking into cars.

"This one particular person is breaking the window, walking away, checking the area, and then comes back and goes through the car so he's being pretty deceptive," said Capt. Michael O'Donnell with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Robo calls went out to residents this week warning them of the lawlessness.

Detectives say in the last two weeks, of the 51 car break-ins in the 17th police district, almost four dozen have been Toyotas.

"They're breaking the back window, and it's not setting off the alarm and people are able to get in undetected and take whatever they want," said O'Donnell.

That pattern has led police to believe this one person is behind the Toyota break-ins, striking from midnight to 3 a.m., hitting from Broad to 22nd streets. A vast number of blocks, but hits home for dozens of residents.

"It's scary because we're five feet away," said Valane.

"It's just the fact that it's happening in the neighborhood and repeatedly," said Riley Ross.

If you have any information about the man in this video you're asked to contact Philadelphia police.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crimeburglary
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Arrest made after 2 found dead in West Norriton Township
Teen couple killed in Wilmington shooting identified
Police release image of suspect in shooting of Philly attorney
Boeing's new jet facing scrutiny after second fatal crash
MMA fighter Conor McGregor arrested in South Florida
Report: DeSean Jackson coming back to Philadelphia Eagles
Evesham Township man arrested on child porn charges
Show More
NFL: Nick Foles signing with Jacksonville Jaguars
Family, friends gather to remember Mummers legend Bob Shannon
Godiva Chocolatiers sued for alleged false advertising
Video allegedly shows NJ Transit officer dragging man
AccuWeather: A Rather Quiet Week In Weather
More TOP STORIES News