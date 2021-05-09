Police: Woman robbed, stabbed 66-year-old man in SW Philly

EMBED <>More Videos

Police: Woman robbed, stabbed 66-year-old man in SW Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the woman who robbed and stabbed a 66-year-old man in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened around midnight Sunday in the 1800 block of South 68th Street.

Police say the woman stole $40 from the man, then stabbed him multiple times in the face and upper body.

He remains in critical condition.

There was no immediate word on the suspect's identity.

Contact police if you have any information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southwest philadelphiastabbing
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chinese rocket debris splash down in Indian Ocean
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Cool For Mom
Girl, 12, killed in crash on I-95 in Delaware County
Time Square shooting injures 3, including 4-year-old; police search for person of interest
Supply chain interrupted: Here's everything you can't get now
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in NE Philadelphia
George Floyd's family reacts to federal indictments of former officers
Show More
Cash register stolen from gas station in Feltonville
Threats against Congress up dramatically from 2020: Capitol police
2 shot, wounded in Southwest Philadelphia: Police
Rhode Island investigating death of man handcuffed by police
Major US pipeline halts operations after ransomware attack
More TOP STORIES News