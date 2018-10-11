Police: Woman wanted after driving over man outside doughnut shop in Northeast Philadelphia

A woman is wanted for allegedly running a man down with her car following an argument outside a Dunkin' Donuts store in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened around 10:25 a.m. on October 6, 2018.

Police say a group of males were outside the Dunkin Donuts located at 9173 Roosevelt Boulevard when an argument occurred with the woman.

After the dispute the woman allegedly got back into her car and drove over a 29-year-old man, causing severe injuries.

The suspect then fled and was last seen on Roosevelt Boulevard.

She's described as a black female, 35-40 years-of-age, 5'7-5'9 tall, 200-215 lbs with blonde short crew cut hair. She was seen wearing pink scrubs, multicolor scrub shirt. Vehicle Description: White 2017 Dodge Challenger with two black racing stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

