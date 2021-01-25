A bipartisan conversation on President Joe Biden, COVID-19 and other hot button political topics

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell interviewed Delaware's Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (D) and Former Pennsylvania Governor Mark Sckweiker (R) about a wide range of political topics in 2021 and beyond.
Among the topics discussed were, the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, leading during times of trouble, the agenda moving forward for the COVID pandemic and economic crisis.
Plus, Sckweiker on the state of the Republican Party and getting accountability for the attack on the Capitol.
