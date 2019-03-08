Biden's daughter steps down from Delaware Center for Justice

Former Vice-President Joe Biden's daughter is stepping down from her role at the Delaware Center for Justice.And that is fueling speculation about her father's potential 2020 presidential run.Her decision was announced on Friday.Biden has been with the DCJ since 2012 and has led the organization since 2014.She hasn't said why she's leaving or what she intends to do next.Joe Biden has been coy about whether he'll run but he has said that he and his family will make the decision.