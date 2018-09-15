POLITICS

Chilling anti-gun violence statues make debut this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Co-creator Sean Leonard said "we want you to feel unsettled."

CHICAGO (WPVI) --
A series of anti-gun violence statues will be deployed across the country this weekend; co-creator Sean Leonard said, "we want you to feel unsettled."

Each statue features a female student hiding underneath her school desk, clutching its leg with fear in her eyes as a school lockdown drill unfolds.

"Creating a life-size representation of this lockdown drill, we're forced to confront this issue face to face," Leonard said.

Leonard and fellow advertising professional Dan Crumrine brainstormed and came up with this project idea. Then they reached out to Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in the shooting in Parkland, Florida. They said Oliver encouraged them to broaden the project's impact, leading to a partnership with the Giffords nonprofit, and the deployment of 10 identical sculptures across the country.

These are multimedia pieces of art. Leonard and Crumrine said the desks are actual school desks. The girls, however, were 3D-printed; a deliberate symbol in light of recent debate over legalizing 3D gun-printing designs' being published.
"We've been able to 3D print part of this statue and show that there is good that can come from 3D printing," said Leonard.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgun violenceparkland school shootingstatuegun control
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Kavanaugh denies allegation of sexual misconduct in school
Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with special counsel
The Travel Mug Podcast: Senator Coons on failure and success
Oscar De La Hoya considering 2020 presidential run
More Politics
Top Stories
7 dead as Florence hits the Carolinas
Sarah Bloomquist reports from NC as Florence brings heavy rain and wind
Animals rescued from hurricane Florence arrive in Jenkintown
AccuWeather: Sun And Clouds
Jersey shore beaches take a beating from Florence
Some anxiously watch Florence from hundreds of miles away
Powerful typhoon lashes Philippines, killing at least 12
21-year-old arrested after making threats towards Quakertown High School
Show More
2 indicted on weapons charge in shooting at 24-hour arts festival
Man fatally shot following alleged altercation at Strawberry Mansion bar
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Clementon, New Jersey
We may feel effects of Florence... in our wallets
1 dead, another injured after shots fired in Trenton
More News