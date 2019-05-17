Pennsylvania Primary Election: Task force ready to investigate any irregularities at polls

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office held a news conference on Wednesday to update Philadelphia voters about its primary election day preparations.
Since 2014, the office has had an Election Task Force to investigate any Election Day irregularities at the polls.
First Assistant District Attorney Robert Listenbee said the district attorney's office is prepared to respond to incident of voter fraud, electioneering or any criminal activity that may occur on the May 21 primary.
Approximately 50 attorneys and 20 specialty assigned detectives will be deployed throughout Philadelphia when the polls open at 7 a.m.
Philadelphia has 1,600 voting divisions in over 800 locations. Election officials say it's a fact of life that official voting places sometimes move.
If voters are not certain where they are supposed to vote the Philadelphia City Commissioners maintains a website where a resident can put in their address.