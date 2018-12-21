POLITICS

GoFundMe for Trump's border wall has raised nearly $12M

EMBED </>More Videos

A Florida veteran starts a fundraiser for the border wall.

MIRAMAR, Florida (WPVI) --
A Florida veteran has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for a wall at the United States border with Mexico.

KTRK-TV reports that the account, created Sunday by Purple Heart recipient and triple amputee veteran Brian Kolfage has already raised millions. Kolfage set the campaign's goal at $1 billion.

The 37-year-old is a triple amputee and Purple Heart recipient who says he feels deeply invested in this nation.

"If 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, we can build the wall," Kolfage said.

Kolfage said he has contacted the Trump administration and a legal firm to ensure that the government can only use the money raised for a wall.

Kolfage also writes that he is a supporter of legal immigration.

"I have grandparents who immigrated to America legally, they did it the correct way and it's time we uphold our laws," Kolfage wrote.

The campaign entitled "We The People Will Fund The Wall" launched Sunday, and has raised over $12 million in small donations as of Friday.

"As a veteran who has given so much, 3 limbs, I feel deeply invested to this nation to ensure future generations have everything we have today," Kolfage writes. "Too many Americans have been murdered by illegal aliens and too many illegals are taking advantage of the United States taxpayers with no means of ever contributing to our society."

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsfundraiserveterangofundmedonald trumpborder wallPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Schumer calls Trump wall threat 'temper tantrum'
POLITICS
Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove malignant growths
Trump says a shutdown could 'last for a very long time'
Response to viral GoFundMe page seeks ladders to defeat border wall
A look back at recent government shutdowns
More Politics
Top Stories
Suspect in graffiti on Meek Mill's grandmother's house caught on camera
AccuWeather Alert: Flood Warning for Delaware Valley
Fiancé of missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth charged with murder
Woman apologizes after making fun of toddler's weight in social video
Man arrested 39 years after Iowa teen's brutal murder
2 charged with staging fights between kids at facility for disabled
Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove malignant growths
New drone sighting shuts down London's Gatwick
Show More
Gift card scams becoming more common
Lincoln University: Alleged thefts among students led to altercation
Military dad pulls off big surprise, just in time for Christmas
1 injured in I-95 crash in Holmesburg
Hustle and bustle of holiday travel begins
More News