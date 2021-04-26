PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Matt O'Donnell interviewed Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D) about a plethora of topics.
They discussed the outcome of the Derek Chauvin murder trial, the city's response to escalating gun violence, and how the city is looking to recover from COVID-19 with their efforts to vaccinate the city and support local businesses.
The mayor also weighs in on the upcoming primary race for District Attorney.
Inside Story: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney
