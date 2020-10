Joe Biden faces questions directly from voters in Philadelphia | ABC News town hall streaming live

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --President Donald Trump says he has "nothing, whatsoever" remaining of symptoms from his coronavirus infection. But he acknowledged that doctors determined that his lungs were "a little bit infected" when he was hospitalized.Trump's comments came in the opening moments of Thursday night's town hall-style meeting on NBC. His Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, was appearing at a similar event at the same time on another network.Trump was seated on stage, not wearing a mask, on a set with several voters spaced several feet apart, all of them wearing masks.He said he "probably" took a test the day of the opening debate last week.The dueling events replaced the second presidential debate, which was canceled because of health concerns.----The Latest on the 2020 presidential election (all times local):The dueling town halls have begun.President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are competing for TV audiences on Thursday night instead of meeting face-to-face for their second debate as originally planned.The two are taking questions in different cities on different networks: Trump on NBC from Miami, Biden on ABC from Philadelphia. Trump backed out of plans for the presidential faceoff originally scheduled for Thursday evening after debate organizers said it would be held virtually following Trump's coronavirus diagnosis.The town halls offer a different format for the candidates to present themselves to voters, after the two held a chaotic and combative first debate late last month.___5:55 p.m.Vice President Mike Pence is rallying Hispanic voters in Florida by highlighting President Donald Trump's record opposing socialist leaders across Latin America.Pence said Thursday that their support in the battleground state is crucial to guarantee Trump's reelection. About 2.4 million Latinos are registered to vote for the 2020 presidential election in Florida.A few hundred Trump supporters who emigrated from various countries gathered at the Cuban Memorial in Miami's Tamiami Park to cheer for Pence as he criticized Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for being part of former President Barack Obama's normalization of relations with Cuba in 2014.Pence says, "President Trump brought eight years of appeasement to an end and President Donald Trump will only stand hand in hand with you."For the past four years, Trump has been taking steps to reinstate an economic blockade of Cuba and reverse Obama's thaw.___5:05 p.m.Kamala Harris says the Democratic presidential campaign's response to positive coronavirus tests among their team "obviously stands in stark contrast to you-know-who."Harris, Joe Biden's running mate, made the thinly veiled remark about President Donald Trump on Thursday during a virtual fundraising call.She was scheduled to campaign in North Carolina but canceled the trip after her communications director and a member of the flight crew on a recent trip tested positive for the virus. Harris says she last saw them both seven days ago, and her doctors say her activity doesn't need to be restricted based on CDC guidelines. Harris tested negative for the virus on Thursday.Harris says the campaign has been following a strict set of rules to keep people safe.She says, "Just so you know, I feel great and will proceed with everything that is necessary in these next 19 days."She says she's spoken to both people who contracted the virus and that they "are doing well."___4:20 p.m.A third person tied to Joe Biden's campaign has tested positive for the coronavirus.The news comes as Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, paused her in-person campaigning after finding out two others, one of her staffers and a crew member on her flight to Arizona last week, tested positive for the virus. Both Biden and Harris tested negative for the coronavirus Thursday morning.Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a statement that an administrative staffer for the company that charters Biden's campaign plane tested positive on Thursday morning. The staffer flew with Biden to Ohio on Monday and Florida on Tuesday, but O'Malley Dillon says they were always over 50 feet (15 meters) away from Biden, and both wore masks for the entire flight.Because Biden was not in close contact with the person, the campaign's medical experts have advised that Biden doesn't need to quarantine.___3:05 p.m.California Sen. Kamala Harris has tested negative for the coronavirus.It comes the same day she canceled travel for several days after two people involved with the Democratic presidential campaign tested positive.The campaign says both Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, tested negative for the virus Thursday.Harris, Joe Biden's running mate, was scheduled to campaign in North Carolina, which she has replaced with a virtual event.The campaign announced Thursday morning that Harris' communications director and a noncampaign staff member of the fight crew for her travel tested positive for the virus. The campaign says Harris did not have close contact with either within the past 48 hours.___3 p.m.President Donald Trump is taking some of his most overt swipes yet at Dr. Anthony Fauci while campaigning in North Carolina.Trump is defending his administration's response to the pandemic, as he generally does at his rallies.He offered a reminder that Fauci at one point said that people should not wear a mask. The doctor has said that an early recommendation about not wearing a mask was because there was a shortage of personal protective equipment for health professionals at the time. He has since called for universal mask wearing.Trump called Fauci a nice guy, "so I keep him around."But he also described Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, as a Democrat. "Everybody knows that. He's Cuomo's friend," Trump says, a reference to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.Fauci has been studiously apolitical over a five-decade career in public health. The doctor has expressed dismay that the president used his comments in a campaign ad and says his comments were taken out of comments.___2:15 p.m.President Donald Trump has added some new material to his campaign rally speech: his teenage son Barron's recent coronavirus infection.Trump has worked the 14-year-old's medical condition into his rally speech since the first lady disclosed Wednesday that their son had tested positive. She said he didn't have any symptoms and has since tested negative.Mrs. Trump has fiercely guarded the ninth-grader's privacy, but the president is now using his son's case to bolster his argument for why schools can and should fully reopen.At a rally Thursday in Greenville, North Carolina, Trump said: "My beautiful Barron had it. He recovered so fast." Trump and the first lady have also recovered from the coronavirus.___1:35 p.m.Joe Biden is thanking some Republican donors as he celebrates a record-breaking campaign fundraising haul.The former vice president, in conjunction with the Democratic National Committee, raised $383 million in September, breaking the record for monthly contributions he set in August with $364 million.Biden participated Thursday in a virtual fundraiser hosted by Democratic National Committee Finance Chair Chris Korge. Biden said of those participating: "Some of you are Republicans, which makes a great deal of difference to me.""We've raised more than I ever thought we could," Biden added.Biden also said he'd spoken to billionaire Warren Buffett about plans for post-coronavirus pandemic spending. He says they discussed how perhaps "in the last 100 years, we've never been in this position to be able to come back and, not only build back better, but lead the world.""No one can outcompete us. I really mean it," Biden said. "It's the nature of who we are if we invest in our people."