LIVE updates and resources for Election Day 2020 in Pa., N.J. and Del.

We’ll be tracking the voting lines all over PA today. The line goes all the way down the block. Love seeing democracy in action! @6abc



This is in Lower Merion Twp. Montgomery County. #ElectionDay2020 #VOTE pic.twitter.com/z9U0Y4XqE9 — Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) November 3, 2020

I haven’t been living in PA long, but I’ve never seen a line at my polling place (it continues behind me). And, you know what? I don’t mind waiting for as long as it takes. #Vote #ElectionDay #Elections2020 @6abc pic.twitter.com/v5KvqUq2Fm — TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) November 3, 2020

NOW:

Polls are open in #Pennsylvania, NJ and DE until 8 p.m. You can #vote as long as you’re in line by 8. #ElectionDay @6abc

Voting information:https://t.co/QU8ociR9xF pic.twitter.com/0AjOJymojQ — Corey Davis (@CoreyDavis6abc) November 3, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Polls are open and Election Day 2020 is underway in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.President Donald Trump says he believes his large rally crowds during his fast-paced weeks of campaigning are the "ultimate poll" and translate into a lot of votes for his reelection.Trump told Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday he will spend Election Day making phone calls to people who have been loyal to him and will go to his campaign headquarters in suburban Virginia to thank the staff.Trump said he would declare himself the winner of the election "Only when there's victory." There has been concern that Trump will declare victory early -- before vote counts are definitive. But the Republican president told Fox there's no reason to "play games." He says he thinks he has a "very solid chance at winning."Joe Biden has started Election Day with a visit to church - and the grave of his late son, Beau.Biden and his wife, Jill, made an early morning stop at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine in Wilmington, Delaware, the church he typically visits on Sunday when home. Biden had granddaughters Finnegan and Natalie in tow Tuesday.After a brief church visit, the four walked to Beau Biden's grave in the church cemetery.Beau died of brain cancer in 2015, and Biden often speaks on the campaign trail of his courage while deployed to Iraq as a major in the Delaware Army National Guard.Polls open in Pennsylvania and DelawarePolls open in New JerseyPolls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.If you changed your mind about voting by mail in Pennsylvania, or there was a problem with your mail-in vote, you can go to a polling place to cast a provisional ballot.Your mail-in ballot will be voided so you can vote on the machine in-person. If you don't take your mail-in ballot with you, you can still vote at the polls but with a provisional ballot, essentially a paper ballot.If you are a registered voter but your eligibility to vote at your polling place is uncertain, you have the right to vote with a provisional ballot.The election in New Jersey is being conducted mostly by mail. While you can still vote in-person, you can only do so with a provisional ballot.Voters who have a disability that prevents them from voting on a paper ballot will be provided access to an accessible voting device.Like Pennsylvania, voters in Delaware can cast their votes as normal on Election Day.However, provisional ballots will be available for any potential issues.If you encounter a problem while trying to vote in Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware, you can contact the following hotlines:1-800-VOTES-PA1-877-NJ-VOTER.More Election Day answers below: