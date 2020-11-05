Madinah Wilson-Anton wins election, to become Delaware's first Muslim legislator

We did it!! Thank you so much to every voter, supporter, grassroots donor and loved ones who made today possible. Alhamdulillah ❤️ — Madinah Wilson-Anton (@MadinahForDE) November 4, 2020

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- History will be made when Delaware swears in its newly-elected assembly.Democrat Madinah Wilson-Anton became the first practicing Muslim elected to the general assembly, winning 71 percent of the vote.She's also the first Muslim woman elected to office in Delaware's history."There is a stereotype that women that cover, that are Muslim are oppressed, are quiet, aren't free to be themselves, and I don't know how anybody can look at a 27-year-old Black woman who covers and ran for office and won as somebody who's oppressed and doesn't speak her mind," she said.Come January, Wilson-Anton hopes to work on education funding reform.