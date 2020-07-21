Mayor, DA react to president potentially sending federal officers to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When President Donald Trump defended his decision to send federal law enforcement officers to Portland, Oregon this weekend, he expanded the list of cities where he might dispatch even more federal officers.He included Philadelphia."We're not going to let New York and Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit and Baltimore, and all of these-- Oakland is a mess. More federal law enforcement, that I can tell you," he said.Portland has seen eight weeks of protests leading to encampments and some violence, over racial inequality and police brutality."President Trump will not give the violence a pass. He will restore order where the Democratic governor and Democratic mayor are unwilling to admit they have lost control of their city," said White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney reacted by saying, "We're opposed to that action and if the Trump administration wanted to help cities they would've gotten off their rear ends back in March and April helped us with PPE and testing and contact tracing."District Attorney Larry Krasner said, "This is politics. He has picked big cities in battleground states where you have Democratic leadership."Federal agents already work hand-in-hand with local law enforcement on task forces and supplement departments when manpower is low.The response in Portland, however, was different and a more "boots on the ground" military approach.There are reports unidentified law enforcement in Portland sprayed chemicals in people's faces and pulled protestors into unmarked vehicles.If officials saw a response in Philadelphia like in Portland, Krasner said he would respond accordingly."They come here and break the law at their peril. (If)they come here and follow the law then there's not going to be an issue with my office," he said.U.S. Attorney William McSwain respectfully declined to comment but Republican United States Senator Pat Toomey said, "The rioting, violence, and lawlessness in Portland is a disgrace and I hope it does not happen in Philadelphia. One way to ensure that it does not is for Philadelphia's mayor and district attorney to actually support the police, enforce the law, and hold criminals accountable."