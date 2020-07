Mayor Kenney to appoint Tumar Alexander as Philadelphia's acting managing director

EMBED >More News Videos Philly Managing Director Brian Abernathy is resigning in September.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mayor Jim Kenney intends to appoint Tumar Alexander, Philadelphia's first deputy managing director, as the acting managing director once Brian Abernathy leaves his position in September, a spokesperson said.Action News has also learned that Alexander is in consideration to replace Abernathy in a full-time capacity."In the meantime, the review of the managing director's office is still underway, and determining the best structure of the City's operating departments is the mayor's current focus," a spokesperson said.Abernathy announced his resignation earlier this month . His last day will be September 4.In his resignation letter, Abernathy said, "Our city has weathered tremendous hardship over the past several months. In a short period of time, we've faced a pandemic, the worst economic crisis in a century, and important but difficult civil unrest. At the same time, we've seen a worsening opioid crisis, pervasive homelessness, and a rising murder rate. Throughout these months, there have been too many nights and weekends where my daughters have wondered where I was, and I've placed too many burdens on my wife's shoulders. I love my job and my city and have made these sacrifices willingly, but 2020 has taken a toll on my family, on my mind, on my body, and on my soul."During a July 14 news conference, Abernathy said he hopes the next managing director is Black."There are deep racial divides here and I am painfully aware I can't put myself in the shoes of some of the people I serve because I was born with privileges that are unfair," he said.Abernathy has served as managing director since January 2019, and previously served as first deputy managing director beginning in January 2016.