'Naked ballots' could disqualify your vote in Pennsylvania. Here's what to know

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania has become the first state to disqualify 'naked ballots.'

A ballot is considered 'naked' when it is sent in without a sealed security envelope. Voters also need to be sure to sign the envelope in the marked spot for it to qualify.



Victoria Decesare of Newtown, PA, says, "Doing the whole mail in process. It's a bit confusing so want to be sure I read all the rules and everything and so it's right!"

For years, officials counted otherwise valid mail-in ballots even if they didn't have the secrecy envelope. But the Trump campaign challenged that practice, and last month the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that counting naked ballots is a violation of election law.

So far, 2.5 million Pennsylvania voters have requested to vote by mail, democrats outnumbering Republicans by more than 2 to 1.

State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta says the ruling is causing unnecessary stress over this process.

RELATED: Mail-in voting in Pennsylvania: Here's what to know

"This is about whether or not we are going to have a functioning democracy. And I've said to people- if you're not frustrated, you're not paying attention," said Kenyatta.

On Monday, Mayor Kenney will join the group 'Unite Here' to launch a massive canvassing operation to mobilize black and brown voters.

Rudy Giuliani will also be in South Philadelphia Monday night for an Italians for Trump event.

