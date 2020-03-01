Outrage over the Safehouse Opioid Injection site set for South Philadelphia - Inside Story

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5977537" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Inside Story: Democratic Presidential Race

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Seg 1 - Big conversation on the South Philadelphia safehouse opioid injection site and what a local coronavirus outbreak could look like.Seg 2 - presidential politics and remembering the legacy of NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson for Black History Month.Seg 3 - Inside Stories of the WeekLarry PlattAjay RajuLiz Preate HaveyEd Turzanski