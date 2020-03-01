WATCH
inside story
Outrage over the Safehouse Opioid Injection site set for South Philadelphia - Inside Story
WPVI
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Seg 1 - Big conversation on the South Philadelphia safehouse opioid injection site and what a local coronavirus outbreak could look like.
Inside Story: Democratic Presidential Race
Seg 2 - presidential politics and remembering the legacy of NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson for Black History Month.
Inside Story of the week
Seg 3 - Inside Stories of the Week
Host - Tamala
Larry Platt
Ajay Raju
Liz Preate Havey
Ed Turzanski
