Pa. lawmaker: Tax video games to pay for school security

Pa. lawmaker proposes video game tax. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 14, 2019.

A Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to pay for school security by taxing violent video games.

The proposal by state representative Christopher Quinn would slap a 10-percent tax on video games rated "mature" or "adults only."

The Delaware County Republican wants to spend the revenue on bulletproof glass, metal detectors and security cameras.

The bill has not yet received a vote in Harrisburg, but has bipartisan cosigners.

