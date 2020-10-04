Politics

Pennsylvania voter registration website back up and running after weekend outages

By
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Pennsylvania said an outage that has affected voter registration and other online services through the weekend has been resolved.

The issue began around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Technicians identified the cause as an equipment failure at a data center managed for the commonwealth by Unisys and said technicians immediately began to work on plans for recovery.

"We are working around the clock with our vendors to bring services back online as quickly as possible and will continue to do so until operations are fully restored," said Secretary of Administration Michael Newsome Sunday evening.

Newsome said that during the outage the affected agencies activated their continuity plans and provided additional information to customers of the impacted services.

Officials said there is no indication at this time of any malicious physical or cyber activity, or that any loss of data has occurred.

Officials in Pennsylvania say they are working to resolve an outage that's affecting voter registration and other online services Sunday night.

Related topics:
politicspennsylvaniavote 20202020 presidential electionelection
