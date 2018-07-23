POLITICS

Pence visiting Philly, protesters to channel 'Handmaid's Tale'

Vice President Mike Pence visiting Center City. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on July 23, 2018. (David Swanson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Vice President Mike Pence is expected to arrive in Center City on Monday afternoon.

This will be his second event in Philadelphia this summer. And just like the first, his arrival will be met with protests. But this demonstration will be noticeably different.

Pence is expected to host a fundraiser for fellow Republican Lou Bartletta who is running again Senator Bob Casey at the Union League.

He will also deliver a keynote address an America First Policies event at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown Hotel in which he will discuss tax cuts.

Just outside of the venue, the Vice President will be met with a protest. The protesters will be dressed as characters from the popular Hulu dystopian themed series 'The Handmaid's Tale."

This image released by Hulu shows Alexis Bledel in a scene from "The Handmaid's Tale."



Organizers say they are outraged with the administration's stance on abortion, anti-LGBT rights and most recently, it's zero tolerance police policy at the US-Mexico border which resulted in the separation of mothers and fathers from their children.

Drivers should expect congestion and traffic delays around the Union League.
