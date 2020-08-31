Politics

Photo of Philadelphia mayor dining indoors in Maryland sparks criticism

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A photo of Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney eating indoors in Maryland has sparked some criticism on Sunday night, as the COVID-19 outbreak has forced some city businesses to close and others struggling to stay afloat with outdoor dining.

The mayor's office confirmed that he went to a friend's restaurant on Sunday. The picture has since gone viral because Kenney has staunchly stood by his decision to not allow restaurants in the city to open for indoor dining.

"We need to follow what we are being asked to do by the health department," Kenney said earlier this month while announcing new upcoming restrictions on indoor dining. "I beg you to follow the rules."

On Sunday night, the mayor's office defended the photo, releasing this statement:

"The mayor went to Maryland earlier today to patronize a restaurant owned by a friend of his. For what it's worth, he also went to Rouge to enjoy outdoor dining in Philly on the way home. He looks forward to expanding indoor dining locally next week.

Throughout the pandemic the Mayor has consistently deferred to the guidance of the Health Commissioner, who in this case felt strongly about waiting until Sept. 8 to resume indoor dining. If elected officials at the federal level had similarly deferred to health experts over the past five months, this might not even be an issue by now.

Of course we understand the frustrations of local restaurant owners who have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic. But there are 782 total cases in the county the mayor briefly visited, compared to over 33,000 cases in Philadelphia. Drastically different circumstances."

Philadelphia restaurateur Marc Vetri has been railing against the closure of indoor dining.

He criticized Kenney after the picture surfaced, posting on Instagram, "Hi @phillymayor !!! Glad you're enjoying indoor dining with no social distancing or mask wearing in Maryland tonight while restaurants here in Philly close, suffer and fight for every nickel just to survive. I guess all your press briefings and your narrative of unsafe indoor dining don't apply to you. Thank you for clearing it all up for us tonight."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsphiladelphiamarylandbusinesssocietyfoodcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly records 300 homicides as violence continues to rise
COVID-19 outbreak at Temple forces suspension of in-person classes
Philly's 11-year-old entrepreneur starts car cleaning business
Mural of slain Philadelphia police sergeant vandalized
2 children killed when thrown from car in violent crash
Students continue pushing for fall sports season
Shooting leaves 3 people injured in Philly: Police
Show More
N.J. mayor rescinds $2,500 police bill over BLM protest
Man out for fishing trip off NJ shore catches whale breach on video
AccuWeather: More Clouds Monday
2 Delco police officers being hailed heroes
5 shot, 1 fatally, outside Chicago pancake house
More TOP STORIES News