Photo of Philadelphia mayor dining indoors in Maryland sparks criticism

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A photo of Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney eating indoors in Maryland has sparked some criticism on Sunday night, as the COVID-19 outbreak has forced some city businesses to close and others struggling to stay afloat with outdoor dining.The mayor's office confirmed that he went to a friend's restaurant on Sunday. The picture has since gone viral because Kenney has staunchly stood by his decision to not allow restaurants in the city to open for indoor dining."We need to follow what we are being asked to do by the health department," Kenney said earlier this month while announcing new upcoming restrictions on indoor dining. "I beg you to follow the rules."On Sunday night, the mayor's office defended the photo, releasing this statement:Philadelphia restaurateur Marc Vetri has been railing against the closure of indoor dining.He criticized Kenney after the picture surfaced, posting on Instagram, "Hi @phillymayor !!! Glad you're enjoying indoor dining with no social distancing or mask wearing in Maryland tonight while restaurants here in Philly close, suffer and fight for every nickel just to survive. I guess all your press briefings and your narrative of unsafe indoor dining don't apply to you. Thank you for clearing it all up for us tonight."