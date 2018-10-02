POLITICS

In Philadelphia, President Trump boasts to contractors of economic revival

President Trump arrives in Philadelphia ahead of a speech at the Pa. Convention Center on October 2, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
President Donald Trump highlighted what he calls an "economic revival" as he addressed electrical contractors in Philadelphia.

Trump said Tuesday that the stock market has hit more than 100 record highs since he was sworn into office and that it will soon be announced that the country has created more than 640,000 manufacturing jobs since January.

Trump says: "We're in the midst of a manufacturing renaissance."

Trump was speaking to the National Electrical Contractors Association Convention a day after celebrating a new North American trade deal. Trump calls the agreement "USMCA," for U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, saying he doesn't want to use the previous name, NAFTA that deal cost American jobs.

He explains: "Like YMCA or U.S. Marine Corps with an A at the end."

His appearance will impact afternoon traffic in the city. Protests are also being held around the Convention Center.

