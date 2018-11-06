Sen. Bob Menendez defeats Hugin in New Jersey

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez fended off his wealthy Republican challenger and a barrage of ads about his tossed-out corruption charges to win re-election.Menendez, 64, wins a third term Tuesday after a grueling campaign against Republican Bob Hugin.Polls showed Hugin, 64, and Menendez much closer than expected in overwhelmingly Democratic New Jersey.Hugin tapped his deep pockets for at least $27.5 million and spent on TV ads attacking Menendez over the 2017 trial on charges that he helped a friend with Medicare billing in exchange for lavish gifts.The charges were dropped this year after a mistrial.The race was particularly significant because Democrats are defending 26 seats, including 10 incumbents running in states that President Donald Trump won in 2016.------