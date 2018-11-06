POLITICS

Sen. Bob Menendez defeats Hugin in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. --
New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez fended off his wealthy Republican challenger and a barrage of ads about his tossed-out corruption charges to win re-election.

Menendez, 64, wins a third term Tuesday after a grueling campaign against Republican Bob Hugin.

ELECTION RESULTS: Get the latest returns from New Jersey races

Polls showed Hugin, 64, and Menendez much closer than expected in overwhelmingly Democratic New Jersey.

Hugin tapped his deep pockets for at least $27.5 million and spent on TV ads attacking Menendez over the 2017 trial on charges that he helped a friend with Medicare billing in exchange for lavish gifts.

The charges were dropped this year after a mistrial.

The race was particularly significant because Democrats are defending 26 seats, including 10 incumbents running in states that President Donald Trump won in 2016.

ELECTION RESULTS: Get the latest returns from races nationwide


