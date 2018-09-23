POLITICS

Senator Elizabeth Warren stops in Philadelphia to campaign for Senator Bob Casey

EMBED </>More Videos

Sen Elizabeth Warren visits Philly: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 6 p.m., September 23, 2018

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was standing room only at the Democratic campaign office off North Broad Street Sunday as Senator Bob Casey brought in political heavy hitter Senator Elizabeth Warren to rally his base.

Not only is Pennsylvania up for grabs this November, but so is Democratic incumbent Bob Casey's U.S. Senate seat. Casey is running against Republican congressman Lou Barletta.

This has brought a lot of heavy-hitting politicos to make stops in the Keystone State to stump for their guy.

Hoping for a Trump bump, the president came to Pennsylvania last month to campaign for Barletta.

And this weekend, the Republican Party of Pennsylvania held its annual fall dinner and strategy summit, with Donald Trump Jr. as the keynote speaker.

Last week, President Obama rallied voters at the Dell; Sunday it was Senator Elizabeth Warren.

"We're coming right here in Philadelphia," she said. "Are you ready?"

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsphilly newssenateelection 2018
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Not having stamps stops college students from absentee voting: Report
Watch Sept. 23 Inside Story: Bill Cosby sentencing on Monday
Fmr. President Obama stumps for Dems in Philadelphia
NJ sheriff recorded making racial remarks resigns
More Politics
Top Stories
Officials: 7-year-old boy dies after falling between subway cars
Woman charged with arson following large apartment complex fire
Carson Wentz leads Eagles to 20-16 comeback win over Colts
Teen critical after shooting in Kensington
Suspect wanted for sex offenses against minors spotted in New Hope
Tiger Woods wins first championship in more than 5 years
AccuWeather: More Rain On The Way
Man wounded in shooting outside Kensington nightclub
Show More
Dispute between neighbors leads to double stabbing in Kensington
Shootout leaves man wounded in city's Olney section
Eagles fans excited for Carson Wentz's return to the field
Man critically wounded after shooting near Temple University
2 wounded after shooting in Trenton
More News