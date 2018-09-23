It was standing room only at the Democratic campaign office off North Broad Street Sunday as Senator Bob Casey brought in political heavy hitter Senator Elizabeth Warren to rally his base.Not only is Pennsylvania up for grabs this November, but so is Democratic incumbent Bob Casey's U.S. Senate seat. Casey is running against Republican congressman Lou Barletta.This has brought a lot of heavy-hitting politicos to make stops in the Keystone State to stump for their guy.Hoping for a Trump bump, the president came to Pennsylvania last month to campaign for Barletta.And this weekend, the Republican Party of Pennsylvania held its annual fall dinner and strategy summit, with Donald Trump Jr. as the keynote speaker.Last week, President Obama rallied voters at the Dell; Sunday it was Senator Elizabeth Warren."We're coming right here in Philadelphia," she said. "Are you ready?"------