Some lines, but few issues for voters in Delaware County

The groundswell of early voting for the 2020 election is due in part to the youth vote.

HAVERFORD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Voters were out bright and early around Delaware County as Election Day 2020 began."I'm very happy. I'm grateful that a lot of people came out to vote," remarked Olive Moore from Upper Darby, as she waited in line to vote on Tuesday morning at the municipal building.The line was long at Stoney Creek Shopping Center in Springfield when polls opened.But according to Steve Artmont of Springfield, "It was fine. It went pretty quick.""I'm just glad to see that people are coming out this year to vote because a lot of people feel like this is one of the most important elections in their life so far," stated Jamila Turnbull or Upper Darby.Turnbull added, "I'm hoping that everybody's vote counts."As for Brianna DiPietro of Springfield, "I think everyone's glad that the day has come."The DiPietro sisters from Springfield came to vote with their mother, explaining there was a different process this year."This year we had a paper ballot so we had to fill it out and then scan it in, which is not what we're used to," explained Danielle DiPietro.Also different: the turnout.Mail-in ballots have already been pouring in from around the state, but voters noticed what appeared to be longer than usual lines today for those who waited for Election Day."More people in line than usual here," said John Harvey of Haverford Township."I've never had to wait in line when I've ever voted. This is the first time I've ever had to do it," Ramsey Andrawos of Springfield told 6abc.Gloria Vincent of Upper Darby wanted to be at the polls in person."I prefer to actually come to the polls, do my little thing, and make sure that I can physically see everything the whole process," Vincent emphasized.Between the mail-in ballots and the swing state status, Pennsylvania has been in the national eye.Both campaigns see the Keystone State as critical in this election."I think it's definitely a toss-up which way it will go," according to Christin Harvey of Haverford Township."I couldn't put a timeline on how long it is going to take, and once it does - once they do get the results - then the losing party of course is going to fight it... then here we go," predicted Shawn McNulty of Haverford Township.Keep in mind, if you're still in line when the polls close at 8 p.m., you still have the right to cast your ballot.However, if you are planning to drop off a mail-in ballot, it must be delivered by 8 p.m.