POLITICS

President Trump blasts former strategist Bannon over new book

(Left: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster | Right: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

Trump says in the statement Wednesday that when Bannon was fired, "he not only lost his job, he lost his mind."

A new book by writer Michael Wolff offers a series of explosive revelations, including that Trump never expected to win the 2016 presidential race.



An adaptation of "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" published Wednesday in New York magazine says Trump believed his nomination would boost his brand and deliver "untold opportunities."

An excerpt published by The Guardian says Bannon described a Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a group of Russians as "treasonous" and "unpatriotic."
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worlddonald trumpPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
What Cohen's plea, Manafort's verdict mean for Trump
Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
Sexual abuse in the PA Catholic Church | Inside Story
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News