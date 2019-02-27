U.S. & WORLD

Trump, Kim dive into nuclear talks, looking for 'right deal'

EMBED </>More Videos

President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are holding their second summit in Vietnam. Jim Gardner has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2019.

HANOI, Vietnam --
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un dove into the details of nuclear negotiations Thursday against a backdrop of swirling questions about what Kim was willing to give up and what Trump may demand in the face of rising domestic turmoil. Tempering expectations, Trump opened by declaring he was in "no rush. We just want to do the right deal."

The two men continued offering hopeful words as talks began anew at their second summit on curbing Pyongyang's pursuit of nuclear weapons, a problem that has bedeviled generations of leaders. In a sharp break from his rhetoric a year ago, when he painted the threat from Pyongyang as so grave that "fire and fury" may need to be rained down on North Korea, Trump made clear he was willing to accept a slower timetable for denuclearization.

"Speed is not important," Trump said. "What's important is that we do the right deal."

Kim, who answered a question from a Western journalist for perhaps the first time, said: "I believe by intuition that good results will be produced."

Trump, who made little mention of denuclearization in his opening remarks, ramped down expectations further, saying "I can't speak necessarily for today but I can say that this ... a little bit longer term and over a period of time I know we're going to have a fantastic success with respect to Chairman Kim and North Korea."

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpkim jong unnuclear weapons
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Video shows 3-year-old girl thrown across room at day care
Injured bald eagle rescued from NY roadway
Southwest gets FAA approval for flights to Hawaii
Fists fly at buffet after long wait for crab legs
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Delaware lawmakers seek to raise age to buy tobacco products
Philly City Council considers allowing e-scooters in the city
'Racist,' 'con man': Michael Cohen assails Trump before Congress
Watch Feb. 24 Inside Story with Matt O' Donnell and Brian Fitzpatrick
More Politics
Top Stories
Driver carjacked at gunpoint; car located, suspects at large
Police: Father shoots 32-year-old son after argument
Vigil held for 5 family members killed in Morrisville
Did cult involvement play a role in Morrisville murders?
1 injured after fire in Trenton
Video shows 3-year-old girl thrown across room at day care
How does Michael Cohen's testimony impact the president?
Family believes Bucks Co. murders sparked by cult influences
Show More
Buyer beware before you book your next vacation package
Sources: Giants have 2nd meeting with Harper
Atlantic City Rail Line to resume service on May 24
Eagles not placing franchise tag on Nick Foles
New Amtrak sign in place at 30th Street Station
More News