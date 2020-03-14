Coronavirus

US to restrict travel to UK, Ireland amid COVID-19 crisis

WASHINGTON -- Vice President Mike Pence said the United States is restricting travel to and from the United Kingdom and Ireland to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

He said this is slated to go into effect Monday at midnight.

Under the restrictions, American citizens, green card holders and others are still allowed to return home to the U.S., but will be funneled to 13 airports and be subjected to health screenings and quarantine orders, according to two people familiar with the plan who spoke on condition of anonymity before the official announcement expected Saturday.

RELATED: Trump declares national state of emergency over coronavirus outbreak

During an impromptu news conference Saturday, President Donald Trump also said he is "considering" a domestic travel ban in certain areas of the country.

The president previously announced a 30-day restriction in travel to most of Europe, which the World Health Organization now labels the "epicenter" of the outbreak.

The United States has confirmed more than 2,000 cases and nearly 50 deaths. Cases were reported in 49 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.irelandtravelcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Philly providing meal pick-up sites for students during school shutdown
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
Trump says he was tested for COVID-19, awaiting results
Latest numbers and updates on coronavirus in Delaware Valley
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly providing meal pick-up sites for students during school shutdown
State effort to halt coronavirus in Montco expands to Delco
4 new coronavirus cases in Philadelphia region; Pa. total rises to 45
2 more coronavirus cases announced in Delaware
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
Latest numbers and updates on coronavirus in Delaware Valley
Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the US
Show More
Coronavirus death: 82-year-old woman dies at NYC hospital
Coronavirus NJ: 21 new cases of COVID-19; state total now at 50
Coronavirus helpline launched for the greater Philadelphia region
All K-12 schools in Pennsylvania shut down for 2 weeks
House passes coronavirus bill after Trump declares emergency
More TOP STORIES News