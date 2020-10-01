Vote 2020: Polling locations and more Election Day info for Pa., N.J. and Del.

A lot of emphasis has been placed on mail-in voting this election season, and more people took advantage of that opportunity than ever before.
However, many people are still planning to vote in-person on November 3. If you are one of them, it's best to double-check your polling location as it may have changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Find your polling place here:
Answers to more Election Day 2020 questions:
One common question: If I requested a mail-in ballot, can I change my mind and vote in-person on Election Day?
"If you receive your mail-in ballot and decide you want to vote at the polls on Election Day, you can bring your mail and ballot with you," said Al Schmidt, Philadelphia City Commissioner.
That ballot will be voided so you can vote on the machine in-person. If you don't take your mail-in ballot with you, you can still vote at the polls but with a provisional ballot, essentially a paper ballot.
"And that makes sure on our end, we check to make sure you did not, in fact, return your mail-in ballot and show up at the polls to vote," said Schmidt.
If you do use a mail-in ballot, here's a common don't: do not put extra marks on your ballot or make any corrections. If you make a mistake on your ballot, you must request a replacement, you can do that by visiting https://www.philadelphiavotes.com/en/voters/mail-in-and-absentee-ballots or call the County Board of Elections at 215-686-3469.
And avoid sending in what is being called a naked ballot. Put your ballot in the smaller envelope, seal it, and do not write anything on that envelope. Then place that envelope into the larger envelope and seal it as well.
"The purpose of the secrecy envelope is just separate the vote from the vote. So we can't ever see how someone voted," said Schmidt.
You must fill out, date, and sign that outer envelope. It says Voter's Declaration on the back.
Then you can mail or hand-deliver your ballot to your county election office or go to a satellite voting office, if there's one available in your area.
And remember, if you haven't yet registered to vote, you can do that right now at one of those satellite election offices. You can also request a mail-in ballot, receive it, and vote all at that same location.
More answers below: