2020 presidential election

Jim Gardner and Terry Madonna talk about the battle for Pa. after the V.P Debate and the President's COVID diagnosis

By
6abc Studios (WPVI) -- It has been an extraordinary week in the campaign for President.

Of course, it was the week that saw President Trump come down with COVID-19, and by all appearances, make a welcome recovery.

But that's just one of a number of developments that have voters and amateur pundits riveted to the daily, and oftentimes hourly events that define this unique political season.

We saw the candidates for Vice President face off for the first time in their debate, a debate about the next Presidential debate, all while polls show Joe Biden with a lead in Pennsylvania and other key swing states.

And that's if you even trust the polls...

Please join Franklin and Marshall's Terry Madonna and me as we cover it all in this latest check-in about the campaign!
