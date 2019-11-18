Porch pirate caught on video stealing package in Northern Liberties

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a porch pirate in Northern Liberties.

Doorbell video shows the woman brazenly walk up to a home on the 900 block of North Lawrence Street last Monday afternoon.


She can be seen taking a package from a mailbox, then returns to her mini-van and takes off.

The package contained clothing that was valued at $60.
