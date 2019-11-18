Suspect sought for attempted robbery at Center City pizza place

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a robber who held up a Center City pizza place.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. Monday morning on the 700 block of South Street.

Police tell Action News that the suspect walked into the Domino's Pizza, claiming to have a weapon.



He was wearing a dark hoodie at the time.

It's not clear if anything was taken.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

