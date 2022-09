Explosives found in Port Richmond scrap yard; nearby Wawa temporarily closed

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Explosives were found in a scrapyard on Friday in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.

Police were called to the SD Richman and Sons facility just after 12 p.m. on the 2400 block of Wheatsheaf Lane.

Responding officers and members of the bomb squad found the explosives in an old filing cabinet.

The Wawa adjacent to the lot was evacuated and shut down for almost an hour.

Chopper 6 was over the scene after explosives were found in a Port Richmond scrap yard on Friday.

Police have since cleared the scene without incident.

The investigation is ongoing.