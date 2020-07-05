PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A portion of 676 in Center City Philadelphia was temporarily shut down Sunday afternoon as protesters gathered near City Hall spilled out onto the highway.
Officials closed the Vine Street Expressway between I-76 and I-95 as people gathered to protest racism and police brutality.
The group was demanding the resignation of Mayor Jim Kenney after saying it did not accept "the city's late, insincere apologies for the brutal attacks on peaceful protesters."
It was on 676 where weeks ago Philadelphia police officers tear-gassed several individuals, protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
Protesters march onto 676, portion of highway temporarily closed
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More