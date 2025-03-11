Man critically hurt in shooting outside SEPTA's 60th Street Station in West Philadelphia

A man is in critical condition after a shooting outside of SEPTA's 60th Street Station in West Philadelphia.

A man is in critical condition after a shooting outside of SEPTA's 60th Street Station in West Philadelphia.

A man is in critical condition after a shooting outside of SEPTA's 60th Street Station in West Philadelphia.

A man is in critical condition after a shooting outside of SEPTA's 60th Street Station in West Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting in West Philadelphia.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday right outside of SEPTA's 60th Street Station in the 6000 block of Market Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 41-year-old man shot in the lower back.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Police did take one suspect into custody.

A person of interest has been taken into custody, and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

So far there has been no word on what led up to the shooting.

